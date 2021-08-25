Webster County-Richwood season opener postponed

UPPERGLADE, W.Va. – Friday’s season opener between Webster County and Richwood has been postponed, according to Webster County High School.

According to Webster County High School, attempts will be made to re-schedule the game, though a date likely won’t be announced until a later time.

This marks the third Week One high school football game involving a team from North Central West Virginia to either be postponed or canceled this week.

Robert C. Byrd’s season opener against Keyser was canceled on Monday, and Liberty’s Week One contest against Elkins was postponed on Sunday.

Webster County finished last season with a 1-9 record, winning its season finale against Montcalm.

Head coach, Rodney Tenney, is entering his fourth season in charge of the Highlanders.

