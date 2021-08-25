Webster County-Richwood season opener postponed

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPPERGLADE, W.Va. – Friday’s season opener between Webster County and Richwood has been postponed, according to Webster County High School.

According to Webster County High School, attempts will be made to re-schedule the game, though a date likely won’t be announced until a later time.

This marks the third Week One high school football game involving a team from North Central West Virginia to either be postponed or canceled this week.

Robert C. Byrd’s season opener against Keyser was canceled on Monday, and Liberty’s Week One contest against Elkins was postponed on Sunday.

Webster County finished last season with a 1-9 record, winning its season finale against Montcalm.

Head coach, Rodney Tenney, is entering his fourth season in charge of the Highlanders.

You can find Webster County’s season preview here.

Stay with 12 Sports all season long for the latest news and updates involving high school sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories