Webster County Highlanders’ sixth man Garrett Hamrick signed with Alderson Broaddus. Hamrick is excited for the opportunity, even though he already knows he won’t be playing his freshman year.

“Well me and my family that we’re going to do redshirt my first season, and I’m going to get ready for next year. And then when that comes I think I’ll be more prepared in what college basketball will be,” Hamrick said.

Hamrick was part of the Highlanders’ first basketball championship earlier this year.