Webster County’s Rye Gadd joins 1,000 career points club

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Webster County’s Rye Gadd has been the focal point of the Webster County boys basketball team in the past couple of seasons and now he’s joined a club that not every high school basketball player can say they’re apart of- the 1,000 points club.

Gadd not only surpassed 1,000 career points on Saturday but he also dropped a career-high 42 points against Greater Beckley Christian.

“It was a big deal. It’s been a dream of mine for a long time. Like I said in the past, I watched Brett do it and I’ve always looked up to Brett, we worked out together for a long time. I tried to hit it my junior year but it got cut short. I think it was 58 points short but I got it out of the way this year and now the nerves are gone,” Gadd said.

Gadd has looked to score his 1,000th career point for as long as he can remember and he almost did it in his junior season but the Highlander was over 50 points short.

“I was nervous about getting it, Mike brought the ball in case I got it. I was really nervous going into that game, things were just going my way, shots were falling but we still fell short. But we’ll see them later in the season and hopefully come out with a win,” Gadd said.

The senior needed to score 33 points against GBC this past Saturday to obtain his goal and he went above that with 42.

Gadd saw his mentor, former Webster County and Glenville State basketball player, Brett Morris score his 1,000th point back in the day and he wanted to do the same ever since.

“He was the first person I’ve ever seen get 1,000 points. He holds the single game record with 49 points, holds pretty much every record at the high school right now so I am definitely going to try and beat all of those,” Gadd said.

Gadd has been working with Morris for a long time and credits him for much of his success.



“I think I was like 10 when he graduated. He plays overseas now but he’s worked me out ever since I was a kid. He’s helped me change my mentality a lot into a scorer and just helped develop me,” Gadd said.

Gadd looks to break Morris’ records and even top that and end his basketball career at Webster County High School with a state championship.

“Of course get a ring. I’d be the first kid with two rings at Webster. I think it would be a great thing to do. My freshman year I didn’t play a lot so I think it would be cool to leave with a ring,” Gadd said.