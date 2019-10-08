Webster County’s Wilson leads Single-A after Day 1 of HS Golf Championship

WHEELING, W.Va. – The first day of competition at the 2019 High School Golf Championship tournament at Oglebay Resort concluded with Webster County’s Rigel Wilson leading all of Single-A.

Wilson, competing in his fourth state tournament, shot 80 (+8) on the day, three strokes ahead of the next closest competitor.

Still, he feels he left some shots out there.

“I made some mental mistakes and that cost me a couple strokes but, other than that I think I played overall pretty well. I got to hit my irons a little bit closer to score a little bit better, but other than that pretty good,” Wilson said.

With Wilson leading the way, the Highlanders shot a 283 as a team, good enough for fifth place out of eight team scores. However, they’re certainly not out of the competition after the first of two days on the course.

Ritchie county, making its first appearances as a team under head coach Marsha Knight, is in second place after the first day of play. The Rebels shot a 272 as a team, led by Dalton Edwards with an 89 (+17).

Individually from our region, South Harrison’s Dakota McNemar finished Day One with a 91. Tygarts Valley’s Andrew Holbrook shot a 92.