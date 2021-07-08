Wednesday rain alters plans for teams during three-week practice period

RACHEL, W.Va. – Rain in the area Wednesday night disrupted some of the plans for local teams participating in the three-week practice period, or using a flex day.

The North Marion football team was one of the units that were hoping to get some work done on the field, but instead were forced inside.

Head coach, Daran Hays, says, though, that it’s not all bad when Mother Nature intervenes this time of year.

“The nice thing about the flex days and the live period is you don’t feel the pressure, especially as a coach. You don’t feel the pressure, like you’re behind, and like you’ve got to catch up, and there’s a game kind of lurking on you,” Hays said. “Obviously we know that we’re fifty-something days out from playing, so we’ve got to get better in a hurry. But you don’t feel that kind of pressure yet.”

Hays alluded to it there, but the high school football season isn’t that far away.

Preseason practices, and 12 Sports’ annual high school football previews, will be here before you know it.

Preseason practices begin in August, with Week 1 games of the upcoming high school football season being scheduled for August 27 for most teams.