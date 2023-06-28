MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Black Bears have announced that Wednesday night’s home game against the State College Spikes has been cancelled.

According to a release from the team, the cancellation comes out of an abundance of caution regarding local air quality. The team said that the decision was reached with the best interests of the players, staff and fans in mind as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Morgantown may worsen into the evening.

In light of the cancellation, the team announced that fans holding tickets for Wednesday’s Bark at the Park game may exchange them for any other 2023 Black Bears home game, based on availability. Exchanges can be made at the Black Bears ticket office at the Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown during normal business hours which are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on normal days and 10 a.m. until the fifth inning on game days.

Fans may also call the ticket office at 304-293-7653 for more information.