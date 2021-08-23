Week 1 battle between RCB and Keyser football has been canceled

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Friday night’s high school football game between Robert C. Byrd and Keyser has been canceled.

This marks the second Week 1 matchup involving a Harrison County school to be altered over the last two days.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation at Robert C. Byrd, the game has been canceled due to COVID-19-related issues within the Keyser program.

RCB and Keyser are once again expected to be two of the top teams in Double-A this year. Robert C. Byrd, specifically, has championship aspirations.

Though, those hopes will likely have to wait at least one more week.

The Flying Eagles coaching staff and administration is working on finding a new opponent for this weekend.

