Week 3 All Pets Puppy Picks: North Marion vs. Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In week three of the high school football season, we visit the Marion County Humane Society for the All Pets Puppy Picks segment where Adaline the yellow lab picks the winner of a Marion County battle.

North Marion sees Fairmont Senior in week three of the season. North Marion enters the game 1-0 with a win over East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior is 1-1 on the season with a win over Lewis County and a loss to Linsly.

Adaline goes straight for her fellow ‘Dawgs’ to take the win as she picks North Marion to come out on top.

See if Adaline is right about her pick on Friday night in the Grogg’s SportsZone where Ryan Decker and Abbie Backenstoe show you high school football highlights.