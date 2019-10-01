Week 5 HS Football Rankings: SHHS and Lew Co move up the polls

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The WVSSAC released its latest high school football rankings Tuesday.

There weren’t many changes towards the top of the rankings involving area teams, as Fairmont Senior stayed a top Double-A for another week, and Bridgeport moved up one spot to Number 6.

In Single-A, Doddridge County moved up a spot to No. 2 after beating Ritchie County last Thursday. The Rebels fell seven spots to No. 9.

The big movers this week: South Harrison and Lewis County.

South Harrison’s win over then-Number 11 Moorefield vaulted the Hawks up ten sports to put them in the playoff picture at Number 14 in Class-A.

Lewis County’s road win over Preston boosted the Minutemen up nine spots to No. 10 in Class-AA.

Robert C. Byrd moved the opposite way, dropping nine spot, and now sit outside the current playoff picture at No. 18.

University remains the only local Triple-A team ranked inside the Top 16.

For a complete list of the rankings, click on this link.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories