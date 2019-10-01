Week 5 HS Football Rankings: SHHS and Lew Co move up the polls

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The WVSSAC released its latest high school football rankings Tuesday.

There weren’t many changes towards the top of the rankings involving area teams, as Fairmont Senior stayed a top Double-A for another week, and Bridgeport moved up one spot to Number 6.

In Single-A, Doddridge County moved up a spot to No. 2 after beating Ritchie County last Thursday. The Rebels fell seven spots to No. 9.

The big movers this week: South Harrison and Lewis County.

South Harrison’s win over then-Number 11 Moorefield vaulted the Hawks up ten sports to put them in the playoff picture at Number 14 in Class-A.

Lewis County’s road win over Preston boosted the Minutemen up nine spots to No. 10 in Class-AA.

Robert C. Byrd moved the opposite way, dropping nine spot, and now sit outside the current playoff picture at No. 18.

University remains the only local Triple-A team ranked inside the Top 16.

For a complete list of the rankings, click on this link.