Week 5 WVSSAC high school football rankings

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – A total on nine local teams are ranked in the Top 16 in the latest high school football rankings by the WVSSAC.

Doddridge County heads into this weekend’s matchup against Wirt County tied for first place in class Single-A with St. Marys.

Bridgeport and Lewis County are both ranked fourth in Triple-A and Double-A, respectively. The Minutemen moved up four spots in Class AA after another win by forfeit.

Lewis County saw the biggest jump up in the rankings amongst local teams, while (7) North Marion and (15) Elkins each move up three spots.

Meanwhile, (8) Robert C. Byrd fell five spots; Grafton dropped six spots and out of the Top 16; and Fairmont Senior dropped seven spots, and out of the rankings, as well.

No. 6. Tygarts Valley (4-0) moved up two spots and is one of just three teams in our region that have played at least one game and not suffered defeat yet this season. Doddridge County (4-0) and Bridgeport (3-0) are the others.

For a full look at the rankings, click on this link.