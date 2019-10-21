Week 8 Catch of the Week Winner: Gus Morrison, Ritchie County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Ritchie County has been one of the top teams all year long in Single-A, and the Rebels have been dominating our Glenville State Catch of the Week competition.

Rebels wideout Gus Morrison received more than 94 percent of the voting in this week’s Catch of the Week poll.

Morrison is the third different RCHS player this year to win the weekly honor, and is the second in a row to do so.

Check back with us each Friday during the high school football season for that week’s three Catch of the Week nominees. Winners are then announced each Monday.