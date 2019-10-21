Week 8 Coverage of the Week Winner: Lewis County’s Jaycob Smith

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The Lewis County Minutemen may not have gotten the win in the game on Friday, but one of their own does get a ‘W’ today.

Jaycob Smith’s second-quarter pick-six received 100 percent of the votes, and ran away with this week’s Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition.

Smith’s victory ends a two-week string of dominance on the defensive end by Gilmer County.

Check back with us every Friday during the high school football regular season for our Coverage of the Week segment. Winners are announced on Monday.