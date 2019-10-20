Week 8 HS Football recap, look at playoff picture

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Week 8 of the high school football was a fun one in the region, and across the state for that matter.

There were a trio of upsets in this region alone, and that was just the beginning.

Fifteen of the total ranked teams from around the state between the three classes suffered defeat this week. That’s more than 30 percent of ranked teams.

Locally, we saw No. 12 North Marion beat No. 8 Lewis County, and No. 15 South Harrison upended No. 9 Tygarts Valley. Number 14 Clay-Battelle also went down.

It wasn’t all upsets though, as top-ranked teams like Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport, Doddridge and Ritchie County all picked up convincing wins.

And with only three weeks left in the regular season, let’s take a look at the potential playoff picture involving teams in the region.

Starting in Triple-A, University on the bubble now – they entered Week 8 ranked just outside the top 16, but there is a path for the Hawks to make the playoffs.

University is likely he only team to do so in Triple-A, here locally.

In Double-A, Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport, and now North Marion should all be locks to make the postseason.

Liberty is likely a lock, but the way the Mountaineers’ schedule is we’ll say they’re slightly on the bubble. Lewis County’s schedule lightens up a bit after their upcoming game against the Polar Bears. But the Minutemen are on the bubble, still with potential of being a playoff team. And watch out for Lincoln if they get hot

And in Single-A, Doddridge and Ritchie County all should be postseason locks. Both are having great years, at the top of the rankings.

South Harrison, Tygarts Valley and Clay-Battelle all on the bubble, as schedules toughen up for each school during the final three weeks of the season.

These are all projections. Nothing set in stone. We’ve still got three weeks to go and a lot can happen.

Updated WVSSAC rankings come out on Tuesday.