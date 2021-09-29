Week six high school football changes

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There has been several changes to the local high school football schedules in North Central West Virginia in week six of the season.

Bridgeport, who was set to host Parkersburg South, instead will host Double-A opponent East Fairmont with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

This change is due to COVID-19 concerns on Parkersburg South’s football team.

The Fairmont Senior football program is now in quarantine and its game scheduled this Friday at Wheeling Park is canceled.

The Polar Bears’ game against Spring Valley, originally scheduled for October 8th will now be played on Oct. 22.

Wheeling Park is currently still searching for a new opponent for this Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories