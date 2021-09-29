Weekend Warriors: Trinity Christian dual-sport athletes win football game Friday, OVAC soccer title Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It was a big weekend for the Trinity Christian Fall sports programs.

On Friday, the Trinity football team recorded a dominant 30-0 win over Racine Southern, Ohio after being forced to sit two weeks without a game due to their opponents having COVID-19 issues.

Then the Trinity co-ed soccer program won the A-AAA OVAC Championship Title after a 2-1 win over Linsly after it went down to penalty kicks.

Two great wins and five TCHS athletes were able to contribute in both of them.

Five dual-sport athletes played in the football game on Friday night then turned around and played in the soccer championship on Saturday morning.

“It was a wonderful victory for the team. They played against a really good Linsly squad, they’ve been the standard bear for a long time in the conference so to come out on top, it was an unbelievable feeling. The five players that we had that played football the night before, they came off of that game and you wouldn’t have even known that they played football. They’re just really good, tough kids. Very good athletes,” Dan Lohmann, Trinity soccer head coach said.

Lohmann said it best. The five athletes who played in both games can be described as tough. Especially when both games were at away locations and the football team got to the hotel in St. Clairsville at around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning before having to play in the soccer game.

“I’m really proud of us. We work hard, we do our best and we give everything no matter what. Even if we’re tired, we push ourselves to be the best and work the hardest,” Josiah Sheffstall, senior football and soccer player said.

“I just know you have to have a mentality. Knowing ‘don’t get tired’ and I did get back to the hotel from the football game at 1 a.m. and I went straight to sleep so you just have to have that mentality,” Jaylon Hill, sophomore football and soccer player said.

True “weekend Warriors” as these players were able to experience both wins all in the matter of 24 hours.

The Trinity soccer program is back in action on Thursday as they host Notre Dame and the football program hosts Cameron in their homecoming game on Friday.