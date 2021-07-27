“We’ll make the right decision, and we’ll protect our kids.” – Gov. Jim Justice on upcoming high school sports seasons

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We are exactly one month from the first Friday night SportsZone, and the start of the high school football season!

Excitement is certainly building across the state, as official practices begin next week.

But the question remains — what will this season look like?

Of course, most of this past school year, sports were played with reduced fan attendance; and masks were required. Other precautions were also taken as we all navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, and fall sports seasons looming, we asked Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) to not only reflect on last year, but to look forward to what he hopes for the upcoming high school sports season.

“I can’t face another year of all this uncertainty, and everything else. But I guess, you know, we just deal with it. And we’ll make the right decisions, and we’ll protect our kids. And we won’t be alarmists. Right now, there’s still a degree of uncertainty, you know, in anything we do,” Justice said in an exclusive interview with WBOY on Monday.

At this time, the WVSSAC has not released any COVID-related guidelines for the upcoming fall sports seasons.

Many coaches are wondering if that will change, but as of now, things look like they’ll return to normal this fall.

High school practices begin on Monday, Aug. 2. The first games of the high school football season will be played on Thursday, Aug. 26, though most team will play their first games on Friday, Aug. 26.