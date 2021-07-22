“We’re finally going to be able to compete at the Triple-A level” John Kelley touches on Hawks deep roster filled with experience

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University football team is in action this week and the Hawks are preparing to build on the season they had last fall.

John Kelley’s crew has a bit of a new look with a couple of new faces on the coaching staff along with one of the biggest roster sizes the Hawks have seen in a while.

In fact, Hawks head coach John Kelley said this team is packed with upperclassmen for the first time in a long time and that’s a benefit for many reasons.

“Well we’ve built on it for two years, we’ve got to this point, we’ve had two very small senior classes and now we’re probably going to have 21 or 22 seniors, and 21 or 22 juniors and I think every football coach in America wants that because it gives leadership, it gives a little bit of maturity and experience so it’s a nice blend,” Kelley said.

Kelley touched on how important roster size is. The Hawks not only have leadership with over 20 seniors on the roster, but also depth. Kelley said a football program is built from the ground up and that’s starting with the middle school level. Now the Hawks are right where they need to be.



“It’s a Triple-A football program and ideally you should have probably around 15-20 in every class and we’ve met that. Our middle school program now has over 50 kids so my job is to put a football team out there but it’s also to continue to build the program and I’m elated about that. We’re finally going to be able to compete at The triple-A level because that’s what you have to have,” Kelley said.

Kelley said his team is working on the basics during the three week period in preparation for the quickly approaching regular season.



“It’s basically install. I think every coach will tell you, you get acquainted with the drills and all of the stuff you’re going to be doing during the regular season. Then the installs are a big thing, getting your offense and defense as far as knowing what to do down,” Kelley said.