“We’re ready to take on Winfield.” Colts look for first state semifinal win

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Philip Barbour girls soccer team is in action on Friday in Beckley at the state tournament.

The Colts made their first-ever state tournament appearance in school history last season but they fell in the semifinal game.

They hope to continue making history with a win against Winfield on Friday.

PB knows what their teams’ strengths are and what they’ll have to do for a win.

We’re very good coming out of the back and playing it up the midfield. We’re very good thru ball wise, crossing it in and shooting. This year, tactically, we’ve improved a lot and we’re ready to take on Winfield,” Sophomore defender Turkey Grassi said.

I think that we have a lot of good finishers. I think that we have a lot of good people that can get up there and score and get through the defense and play fast. I think that’s going to come to our advantage,” Senior midfielder Gracie Miller said.

The Colts said they have to control the midfield, play quickly out of the back and keep taking shots on goal in order to take down the Generals.

PB and Winfield kickoff on Friday night, 30 minutes after the first AA-A semifinal game.