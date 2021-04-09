“We’re really excited to get going,” Morgantown’s Pat Sherald says as high school baseball returns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Spring sports have made a return in North Central West Virginia after having last season off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means high school baseball is back and local teams are eager to get back to playing the sport they love.

Morgantown High School and Fairmont High School baseball programs scheduled a scrimmage on Thursday to shake the rust off before games begin on April 12.

Mohigans head coach Pat Sherald said it’s extra special to be back on the field with his team and he is excited to get started.

“Oh it’s great. I’ll tell you the boys really needed it. I mean our hearts still go out to those seniors who missed their season last year but we have four seniors our there this year and they’re just really fortunate to be getting back out on the field,” Sherald said.

Sherald also said his team is still learning together but his senior leadership has been helping the team get to where they need to be.

“We’re still establishing our culture obviously and still developing our relationships here but for the most part our seniors have stepped up and help us continue to establish the culture and we’re really excited to get going,” Sherald said.

Spring sports contests are allowed to being Monday, April 12.