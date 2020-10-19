“We’re trying to work it out.” Gov. Justice addresses concerns over fall sports postseason guidelines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice addressed questions and concerns over the recent fall sports postseason guidelines that were issued by the WVSSAC last week.

“We’re sure looking at the distancing, from the standpoint of the cross country, the contact sports and everything. The soccer, the football and everything. But, you know, we’ve got to surely look at differently. But we’re trying to work it out,” Justice said on Monday.

Concerns were raised over the weekend by two local schools in particular: Doddridge County HS and Buckhannon-Upshur HS.

The Bulldogs cross country programs are currently unable to compete in the postseason, due to Doddridge County showing as Red on Saturday’s map by the West Virginia Dept. of Education.

Doddridge County’s boys and girls cross country teams are both ranked in the Top 2 in their class according to runwv.com.

“The (WVSSAC is) trying. They’re trying with all in them. Our Department of Ed is trying,” Justice continued. “We’re continuing to try to look into it and everything. I totally understand the situation with the great young man that’s in Doddridge County.”

Meanwhile, Buckhannon-Upshur’s boys and girls soccer teams are currently unable to compete in their postseason tournament due to Upshur County showing as Orange on Saturday’s map.

“We’re still working it. We’re still working it as hard as we possibly can,” said Justice. “From the standpoint of the Red and the Orange counties, we’ve said if you go Red or if you go Orange for the following week that you absolutely cannot … We’re not going to go back to school, we’re not going to play sports.”

However, both Buckhannon-Upshur and University High School announced that the Region I, Section 2 sectional tournaments have been pushed back to next week.

As of now, there have been no changes to the WVSSAC guidelines for fall sports postseason play.

12 Sports reached out to the WVSSAC Sunday evening for comments on any possible changes, but did not receive any response.