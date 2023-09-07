BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) is expanding its esports program with a new space for its competitors and is already recruiting for its 2024-25 academic year.

WVWC Esports (Courtesy West Virginia Wesleyan College)

According to a press release from WVWC Esports, its new arena has doubled the previous number of PCs, going from 10 computers to 20. The program also added a stage that will be used to host various high school-level esports competitions with schools from around the state.

WVWC Head Esports Coach Ethan Hayes said he’s glad that the hard work of his athletes is paying off and that the college is continuing to support the growing esports program at Wesleyan.

“Everything about the new space is an upgrade,” Hayes said.

WVWC is also recruiting potential players for several games it plans to offer during the upcoming academic school year:

Valorant

Apex Legends

Rocket League

Fortnite

League of legends

Call of Duty

Rainbow Six Siege

Solo Title

Anyone interested in learning more about the WVWC Esports program can read the full release here.