WesMon Little League enters second week of 2020 season

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Little League baseball in the area entered its second week of action after a delayed start to the season, on Monday.

And the boys and girls of summer were back on the field at WesMon Little League in Mon County. Monday began the second week of action there, as well.

And they had games going on on four out of the five fields while we were there Monday.

We saw a lot of smiles on the faces of players, and coaches and parents.

But a lot of the parents are being asked to stand a little further back than they normally would due to guidelines in response to COVID-19.

“If you look, we’ve got a sign when you come in. We’ve got signs up. We have to ask questions of every player and family when they get here. So, we’re following the guidelines put forth by the CDC and the governor. Everybody’s been following them to the T right now, so we’re excited about that. So far we haven’t had a kid miss. We have 10 players on our team, so it’s been exciting. Everybody’s ready to play. Again, when you’ve got smiles, and excitement, laughs, it’s a hot day but everybody’s been enjoying it so far.”

Bradley also said that the toughest part has been keeping the players separated, as you can probably imagine.

“The problem is keeping (the players) socially distant, but they’ve done a great job of doing that. And again, we’re enjoying being a part of the enjoyment these guys are having right now,” he said.

Some WesMon Little League teams will be in action on Tuesday at Fairmont Little League.