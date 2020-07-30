WesMon Little League forced to end 2020 baseball season after team manager tests positive for COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to a Facebook post by the league, WesMon Little League in Morgantown has voted to end the 2020 baseball season after a team manager tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the post, the positive test by the manager has potentially led to multiple players within the league being exposed to the virus. Early contact tracing has indicated that the younger divisions were the ones affected.

WesMon Little League is working with the Monongalia County Health Department to complete contact tracing efforts, according to the post.

The league board of directors voted Wednesday night to end the season, effective immediately.

