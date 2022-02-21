FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Jaidyn West led all-scorers with 30 points as Notre Dame upset third-ranked Fairmont Senior, 53-49.

The Irish went on a quick run to start the game, holding Fairmont to just one field goal in the first quarter.

Notre Dame kept up the intensity to extend its 9-2 lead in the second quarter but the Polar Bears erased the lead to 16-12 at the halftime break.

The second half is where West went off with 21 of his 30 points.

West was the only Irish player to score in double-figures as the team went on to win 53-49.