West scores 25 points, leads No. 9 Notre Dame past visiting Trinity Christian

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Wednesday was a good day for the West family.

Wednesday afternoon, Jarrod West committed to the University of Louisville to continue his collegiate basketball career in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Wednesday evening, Jaidyn West was honored at mid-court for tallying his 1,000th career point earlier in the week, and he then added 25 points to his career total over the next three quarters.

West knocked down five three pointers on the night, doing all of his scoring in the first three periods of Wednesday night’s game against visiting Trinity Christian.

Notre Dame, the ninth-ranked team in Class AAA, pulled away from Trinity in the second half, outscoring the Warriors by 18 after halftime in a 72-50 victory.

Notre Dame standout Jaidyn West (@Jorty4) honored before tonightMs game for scoring his 1,000th career point earlier this week. @NDHSBasketball @JarroJwest23wvu pic.twitter.com/LzDP47FW95 — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) March 31, 2021

West was one of four Notre Dame players to score in double-figures. Elijah Goodman and Wade Britton each scored 12 points, and Dominic Zummo added ten points off the bench.

Trinity was led in scoring by Gavin Jackson, who scored 12 of his team-high 14 points prior to halftime.

The Warriors led early in the game, but a three-pointer by West gave the Irish a one-point lead.

They never trailed after that.