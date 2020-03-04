West scores 31 points, Notre Dame pulls away from Tygarts Valley late

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tygarts Valley was late arriving to Tuesday night’s game.

The Bulldogs were late to get going, but once Logan George started scoring after halftime, the Bulldogs cut what was an 18-point deficit to seven.

Jaidyn West was the answer though, tallying 21 of his 31 points after halftime, leading the Irish to a 67-49 win.

With the victory, Notre Dame advances to host Trinity in the Class A Region II, Section 1 final.

The winner of that game will host the Section 2 runner-up in the Regional round, while the loser will go to the Section 2 winner.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories