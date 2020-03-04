West scores 31 points, Notre Dame pulls away from Tygarts Valley late

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tygarts Valley was late arriving to Tuesday night’s game.

The Bulldogs were late to get going, but once Logan George started scoring after halftime, the Bulldogs cut what was an 18-point deficit to seven.

Jaidyn West was the answer though, tallying 21 of his 31 points after halftime, leading the Irish to a 67-49 win.

With the victory, Notre Dame advances to host Trinity in the Class A Region II, Section 1 final.

The winner of that game will host the Section 2 runner-up in the Regional round, while the loser will go to the Section 2 winner.