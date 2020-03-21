West talks about upcoming TBT tournament

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – While college, high school and professional basketball is at a standstill, one tournament fans can look forward to is ESPN’s The Basketball Tournament coming up this summer.

This will be the second year the mountain state has a team of its own comprised of former West Virginia University basketball players.

WVU Basketball Alumni and Notre Dame High School’s own Jarrod West will be coaching the tournament for the second year as well.

West says it’s an honor to coach Best Virginia and he and his team are ready to win this year.

Last TBT, Best Virginia won its first game and then lost its next game.

This year the team is ready to come back with a vengeance as they are adding new players to the roster and covet the two million dollar prize.

More information on the tournament will be posted as we get closer to the tournament.