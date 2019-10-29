West Virginia at No. 12 Baylor: Mountaineer GameDay, TV/stream info, and more

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) get another crack at a top team this Saturday when they hit the road to face the unbeaten Baylor Bears (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) in a rematch of last year’s Thursday night barn burner in Morgantown.

Matchup Preview

Quarterback Charlie Brewer leads the 14th-ranked Baylor offense looking for their eighth win of the season. The second-most efficient passer in the Big 12 has several Bears he can give the ball to, but his favorite is wide receiver Denzel Mims. The senior has 33 catches for 519 yards on the season, and he’s found pay dirt 5 times so far.

The Mountaineer defense hopes to bounce back after allowing 52 points to Oklahoma, and they will have one of their top defensive backs in Keith Washington making his return to help them out. West Virginia will still be depleted, though, as linebackers Josh Chandler and Quandarius Qualls are both recovering from injuries (Chandler is out and Qualls is doubtful according to Neal Brown).

Austin Kendall will start for West Virginia hoping to inject some life back into the Mountaineer offense, which has struggled for the last couple of weeks. One Mountaineer who hasn’t struggled as of late, though, is wide receiver T.J. Simmons, who has tallied 284 yards and 4 touchdowns over the last four games.

Baylor boasts the best scoring defense in the conference, allowing just 19.1 points per game, with a fierce defensive line led by defensive tackle James Lynch.

Mountaineer GameDay goes live on Thursday!

We’re following the Mountaineers to Waco with a special Thursday edition of Mountaineer GameDay! With Scott Nolte and Amanda Mazey in studio and Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell live from the stadium, the gang will preview the matchup between West Virginia and Baylor and give inside analysis on all things WVU football.

Mountaineer GameDay airs at 6 p.m. ET on your local Nexstar affiliates and 6 p.m. ET on AT&T SportsNet (check your local listings).

The Mountaineers are underdogs on the road…again

West Virginia is facing their second undefeated squad in two games, and once again, their opponent is favored pretty heavily — not quite as much as last week though. Baylor is favored by 17.5 on both FanDuel’s and DraftKings’s sportsbooks.

How to watch from home

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. You can also stream it on the WatchESPN app.