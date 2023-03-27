CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Dirty Birds have announced that for one day and one day only they will become the Charleston Pepperoni Rolls, per a release.

According to a press release, the team will play as the Pepperoni Rolls on July 15 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The branding is sponsored by Goodwill of Kanawha Valley and the jerseys made for the game will be auctioned off after the game with the proceeds going to Goodwill.

“We are thrilled to be back at GoMart Ballpark for Goodwill Night on July 15,” Megan Diehl, Vice President of Brand Management for Goodwill said. “We are excited to be a part of the amazing custom pepperoni Rolls jerseys, so come and enjoy the game!”

“We are the only professional baseball team in the state and giving our team an identity that represents the culture and the background of something as fun as pepperoni rolls while benefiting such a great organization is so exciting,” Eden Douglas, Manager of Entertainment, said.

The jerseys are designed by Jorenzo Nichols, Lead Graphic Designer for VirtCh.

“The history of the pepperoni roll in West Virginia and the way the Dirty Birds’ fans naturally are drawn to that history made this a fun project for me to work on with them,” Nichols said.

Before the game, the Dirty Birds and Have Fun WV are hosting a Pepperoni Roll Festival and Contest where fans can vote on their favorite pepperoni roll from local bakers.

If you buy tickets to the game that day, it includes tickets to the festival, according to the press release. The winner of the Pepperoni Roll contest will receive a trophy during the Dirty Birds’ pre-game ceremony.

The first home season game for the Dirty Birds is on May 9 at the GoMart Ballpark. For more information about the Dirty Birds, click here.