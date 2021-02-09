West Virginia Black Bears announce 2021 season schedule: 68-games in MLB Draft League inaugural season

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears announced their schedule for the 2021 baseball season on Tuesday.

This year, the Black Bears will be part of the inaugural season of the newly created MLB Draft League, which is currently comprised of six teams.

West Virginia will begin the season with Opening Day on May 24 against a familiar opponent — the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. The Black Bears will play seven of their first nine games of the year inside the friendly confines of Monongalia County Ballpark.

“After missing a whole season of Black Bears baseball, it’s absolutely wonderful to have a schedule for the team as we continue the process of bringing baseball back to Monongalia County Ballpark,” said Black Bears General Manager Matt Drayer as part of the team’s press release. “While there is still plenty of work to be done, just the ability to put Black Bears Opening Day on May 24 on our calendars gives us something to look forward to after far too long without having the team we love.”

The West Virginia Black Bears 2021 season schedule. (Photo via the West Virginia Black Bears)

West Virginia will play 12 home games in June, 10 in July and six straight home games in August as the regular season winds down.

June home games are all scheduled for the middle of the week (Tuesday – Thursday), while eight of the Black Bears’ ten home games in July are one the weekend.

According to the release by the Black Bears, game times have not yet been announced, and tickets are not yet available for any 2021 Black Bears games. The release states that, “Fans are encouraged to visit WestVirginiaBlackBears.com for more information on using credits from the 2020 season, as well as what ticket offerings may be available for this season. Fans can also complete an email signup to be the first ones to receive information on tickets and ballpark procedures when they become available.”

The Black Bears roster, which will be created at a later date, will be filled with draft-eligible collegiate players who are projected to be early-round picks in each year’s MLB Draft.

The MLB Draft League is made up of six teams: West Virginia Black Bears, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder and Williamsport Crosscutters.