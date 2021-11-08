West Virginia Black Bears announce 2022 MLB Draft League Schedule

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears announced their schedule for the upcoming 2022 MLB Draft League Season on Monday.

West Virginia’s number of games will increase from 68 to 80 games in the new year, with the new season beginning on June 2 and ending with the MLB Draft League Championship on September 6.

The Black Bears will begin the season on the road, and play their home opener on Tuesday June 7 against the Frederick Keys. The regular season will conclude against the Keys on Sept. 1.

Aside from the home opener, all Tuesday games will be reduced to seven innings.

Season tickets for the Black Bears will go on sale beginning on Nov. 22, according to the team.

West Virginia (30-19-6) finished the inaugural MLB Draft League season in second place in the league standings, just behind the Trenton Thunder. The Black Bears were managed by former major league player, and Morgantown native, Jedd Gyorko, last season.

More information on the Black Bears schedule can be found here.