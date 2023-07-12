CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) — The expansion of some high school sports in West Virginia to four classifications took another step toward the finish line Wednesday as the state board of education approved multiple provisions proposed by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC).

The move to allow for four classes in an increased number of sports was approved by the WVSSAC’s Board of Controls in April and another jump in that process is officially complete.

Currently, boys’ and girls’ basketball are the only SSAC-sanctioned sports that compete using a four-class system and the only ones that do not exclusively use enrollment to determine those classifications.

Instead, a rating system that takes location and economics into account in addition to enrollment is used and a tweaked version of that formula is in place to decide alignment for the four-class system in other sports as well.

If adopted, sports other than basketball could expand to four classes as soon as the 2024-25 academic year.