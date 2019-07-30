Fairmont State FB picked 2nd in MEC Preseason Poll; Woodman, Crews-Naylor like their play makers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Fairmont State has been picked to finish second in the Mountain East Conference in the 2019 season. The Fighting Falcons were also the only team other than defending champion Notre Dame to receive a first place vote.

Jason Woodman’s club has high hopes for the upcoming season, and for good reason.

The Fighting Falcons return 10 of 11 starters from last year on the offensive side of the ball, and return seven more on the defensive side.

Even with that, Woodman, entering his seventh season as the head coach at Fairmont State, said they know they have a lot of work to do, now that they’re just at the beginning of what he called a long marathon.

But Fairmont State’s coaching staff will certainly enjoy the wealth of experienced returners they have back this year.

“We’re excited to get Khalik back, but also the guys around him, maybe get them a little bit more reps. Kind of, trying to spread it out a little bit more. We’re anxious to get a couple other players that have been injured and missed last year, we’re anxious to get them back, too,” Woodman said.

Fairmont State will also be ushering in a new defensive scheme this year.

“I think defensively, I think that you’re going probably to see a few different things. We got a new coordinator. And it’s going to highlight a few different guys on defense that we’re excited about too,” said Woodman.

Fairmont State boasted one of the best offenses in the country a year ago.

Fairmont State starting quarterback Takwan Crews-Naylor speaking with the media at MEC Media Day Tuesday. (Photo via Ryan Decker)

Takwan Crews-Naylor ranked fifth in the nation in pass efficiency last year, and was one of the top quarterbacks in the conference in a number of statistics.

He’s also got a lot of weapons around him, including running back Khalik Hamlin and a number of guys on the outside.



We asked him who he’s been trying to click with the most over the offseason.

“Biggest two is Andre Hall and Jeff Iweh, because they’re two guys that didn’t play last year. And it was guys that I never got to throw the ball to in games, maybe a little bit in practice. But those are the two guys, I’m excited to see both of them play because we have a lot of talent at the receiver position, so it should be fun,” Crews-Naylor said.

Fairmont State opens the regular season on Thursday, September 5 against the University of Charleston in the state capital.

We’ll have more on Fairmont State coming up tomorrow, and more from other teams at MEC Media Day over the next few days, as well.