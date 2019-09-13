Wheeling at Fairmont State College Football Highlights

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Fairmont State had their first home game of the season hosting the Wheeling Cardinals.

The Falcons got on the board quick as a bomb is thrown to Javon Hayes who runs it in for a Falcons touchdown on the first possession of the game. Fairmont state up 7-0.

The Falcons get another quick one when Kahlik Hamlin breaks the plane and the Falcons go up 14-0.

Cardinals get on the board with a pass caught in the endzone by Jaquaun Davidson. Score at 14-7 Falcons.

Fairmont answers this one with a catch in for a TD by Andre Hall. Falcons 21-7.

And one more to seal the deal in the first quarter- a 90 yard touchdown run by Timothy Smith, what a run there and the Falcons hold onto this lead final score 53-10.