WARNER ROBINS, GA (WBOY) — The team representing West Virginia in the Little League Baseball World Series kept their regional title hopes alive on Friday following a shutout loss against the team from Georgia.

The team from Bridgeport that is representing West Virginia on the national stage is still in the game after they defeated the team from Alabama 8-5. Both teams were coming off shutout losses on Thursday that sent them down to the loser’s bracket, according to littleleague.org.

West Virginia proved that it was there to win on Friday as the team scored all of its runs in the first inning alone. Alabama wouldn’t get on the board until the third inning as the team began to slowly crawl back, but was shut down by West Virginia in the end.

West Virginia staved off elimination on Friday and will go on to play the loser of a winner’s bracket game between Florida and Virginia. The team from the Mountain State still has a long way to go on their road to a regional title as they must win their next three games in a row to have a shot at the final.

You can catch the team’s next game on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. on ESPN+ following the Florida vs Virginia game, which begins at 10 a.m. on the same day.