WARNER ROBINS, GA (WBOY) — The West Virginia Little League Softball Team is competing for the Southeast Region title this week in the Little League World Series. In a game against South Carolina on Tuesday, the team from the Mountain State made itself known as a force to be reckoned with.

The team representing West Virginia in this year’s tournament hails from Logan, WV, and is competing to advance to the Little League Softball World Series in Greeneville, NC as the Southeast region representative, according to littleleague.org.

After dropping their first game against Tennessee on Monday, West Virginia looked to bounce back in their first losers bracket game against a South Carolina squad that desperately needed a win following their 17-1 loss against Virginia. West Virginia showed them no mercy.

In an 11-1 victory by run rule, West Virginia kept its hopes of a regional title alive as it progressed to the next round to play Georgia, a team that was struck down by North Carolina on Tuesday with a score of 10-2.

You can catch West Virginia’s next game against Georgia on Wednesday, July 26 on ESPN+.