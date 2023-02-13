CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The fact that West Virginia doesn’t have an NFL team did not stop West Virginians from watching the Super Bowl Sunday night. In fact, West Virginians actually looked up how to call off work Monday morning more than any other state.

Some West Virginians might have noticed a few links to their home state during the Big Game, but here are a few in case you missed them.

Autumn Lockwood

Autumn Lockwood made headlines as the first every Black woman to coach in the Super Bowl. Lockwood is an assistant sports performance coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, but she also used to be a resident of Morgantown and attended University High School. Although she didn’t become the first Black woman to help coach a team to a Super Bowl win, she still made history and her home state proud.

Autumn Lockwood (Courtesy of ABC News)

WVU vs Marshall

Chiefs vs Eagles wasn’t the only rivalry happening on Sunday. Two former West Virginia collegiate football players made appearances in the game—one from West Virginia University and one from Marshall University.

Former Mountaineer Kyzir White made four tackles in the game, three of which were solo tackles, according to ESPN.

Marshall alum Nazeeh Johnson had one tackle in the game and secured a Super Bowl championship and ring.

Kyzir and Nazeeh (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Country Roads

Every West Virginian who was watching the Super Bowl Sunday night recognized the John Denver hit. The commercial featuring the West Virginia state anthem had absolutely nothing to do the state. Instead, it was a promotional for a Fox Australian TV show, “Farmer Wants a Wife,” which has nothing to do with the Mountain State and was filmed in Missouri. Regardless, West Virginians will look for any reason to lay claim to things.

Babydog’s prediction

Did you guess the Super Bowl winner correctly? West Virginia’s favorite English Bulldog Babydog did. Last week, Babydog and Gov. Jim Justice said that the Chiefs would win by a score of 41-27. While she didn’t get the score exactly right, she did get the right winner, and for a dog, that’s probably good enough.