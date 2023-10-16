PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia native scored his first touchdown in the NFL on Sunday.

Brenton Strange from Parkersburg, West Virginia plays as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and on Sunday he scored against the Indianapolis Colts.

Strange caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence with 3:51 left to go in the 3rd quarter to put Jacksonville up 30-6 at the time. Watch the touchdown here.

Strange who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2nd round of the 2023 NFL draft played at Penn State and attended Parkersburg High School.

On the season Strange has four receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown.

The Jaguars beat the Colts on Sunday 37-20.