West Virginia, Pitt extend basketball Backyard Brawl series through 2022-23 season

West Virginia Athletics has announced that they have extended their Backyard Brawl series with Pitt through the 2022-23 season.

After this year’s matchup in Morgantown set for November 13 concludes the original four-game agreement from 2016, the series will return to the WVU Coliseum for the meeting in 2021-22 before going north to Pittsburgh in 2022-23.

“We are certainly pleased to extend the men’s basketball series between West Virginia and Pitt,” said WVU director of athletics Shane Lyons. “I’ve said numerous times that one of my first goals as athletic director was to renew the football and basketball series with Pitt because it is good for both schools. I want to thank [Pitt AD} Heather Lyke, coach [Bob] Huggins and coach [Jeff] Capel for their efforts in extending the basketball series. The fans are the real winners because this series is great for college basketball.”

West Virginia is currently on a four-game series winning streak dating back to 2012, taking victories in all three matchups since the Backyard Brawl was revived. Last season saw the Mountaineers take a 68-53 victory in Pittsburgh behind a double-double from Oscar Tshiebwe.

“The Pitt game has been our biggest rival,” Huggins said. “We are thrilled to add another two games to the series. During the last three months or so, I’ve seen numerous WVU-Pitt games being replayed on ESPN. In addition to both fan bases, there is always a national interest in the Backyard Brawl.”