CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the NFL regular season just around the corner, many of us are excited to watch our favorite team take the field once again. However, this year there are many new faces among the ranks with a few of them hailing from the Mountain State.

Darnell Wright | OT | Chicago Bears

Drafted 10th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft, Darnell Wright is expected to make an immediate impact in Chicago. Wright performed admirably during his time at the University of Tennessee, earning all SEC honors during his senior season, and even went on a streak of 19 straight games without allowing a sack, per chicagobears.com. Wright hails from Huntington, attended Huntington High School and has the potential to be part of a remarkable offense during the 2023 season and beyond.

Wright was a starter on Chicago’s offensive line during his NFL debut in a preseason game against Tennessee Titans, helping lead the Bears to a 23-17 victory, per ESPN. Wright is expected to retain his starting position throughout the preseason and into the regular season.

Brenton Strange | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars

Drafted in the second round by the Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft, Brenton Strange has the potential to elevate Jacksonville’s offense as they hunt for the playoffs once again. A former Parkersburg Big Red, Strange adds to an electric Jacksonville offense that is seeking another playoff run following the miraculous comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 AFC Wild Card game.

Despite being picked in the second round, Strange’s role in Jacksonville likely won’t be immediate as he currently sits third in the depth chart behind Evan Engram and Luke Farrel, per ESPN. Strange’s first preseason stint against the Dallas Cowboys only saw him with two receptions for a total of eight yards in the 28-23 victory, stats that may increase if Jacksonville wants to lean more on his receiving capabilities.

Dante Stills | DT | Arizona Cardinals

A fan-favorite during his time at WVU, Fairmont native Dante Stills is looking to do what his brother Darius could not in the NFL, be a starter. Selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Stills has the potential to be one of the keys to bolstering a struggling Arizona team defense that placed one step away from dead last in 2022 at 31st, per Pro Football Reference.

Stills comes out of WVU holding the record for most games played and most tackles for loss in school history, something that the Cardinals likely noticed when they made their decision to draft him.

Stills’ addition to Arizona has already begun to pay dividends as he helped the Cardinals secure their first victory of the 2023 season in a preseason match against the Denver Broncos. Stills recorded 3 total tackles during the game, one of which was solo, per ESPN. These numbers—while nothing groundbreaking—are a good indication that Stills can be useful in a developmental defense that has almost nowhere to go but up.

Tyson Bagent | QB | Chicago Bears

Hailing from Martinsburg, Tyson Bagent is an undrafted quarterback coming off of what can only be described as a legendary career at Shepherd University. During his time as a Shepherd Ram, Bagent broke 29 total school records, including the NCAA record for most touchdown passes in a career at 159 between 2018 and 2022.

Picked up by the Chicago Bears in May 2023 as an undrafted signing, Bagent looks to translate his monumental college stats into the NFL. His brief NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans saw him put up 37 total yards and completing 4/5 of his pass attempts, per ESPN.

Bagent still has a long way to go on the road to being an NFL starter, currently sitting at QB3 on the Bears’ depth chart behind Justin Fields and Nathan Peterman. However, if his college stats begin to translate into the NFL, the former Martinsburg Bulldog could potentially be a force to be reckoned with.