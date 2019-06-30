West Virginia Southern Zone swim team preps for USA Swimming Meet

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Southern Zone swim team met in Shinnston on Saturday to prepare for its upcoming USA Swimming meet that will be taking place in late July in Cary, North Carolina.

The team is made up of some of the best swimmers from around the state, ranging from the ages of 11 to 18 years-old. It includes swimmers from Bridgeport, Fairmont, and Morgantown, as well as Charleston, Huntington, and the Eastern Panhandle.

At the USA Swimming Southern Zone meet next month, this West Virginia team will be competing against 14 other teams from 13 states, including North Carolina, Florida, Texas, Kentucky and Mississippi.

It’s a great opportunity for these local, and state-wide, swimmers to show off their talents on a national stage.

“We take the top eight kids per age group, per gender. We’re actually taking 46 kids with us this year. Full roster is 48. And we have two disability kids going with us this year. So we’re really excited about that,” said coach Rick Johnson, who also serves as a swimming coach at Salem University during the school year.

We will have more on this team over the next couple days. Stay with 12 Sports for more on this team looking to make a name for themselves in North Carolina.