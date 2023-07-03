LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WBOY) — NBA teams are already preparing for the 2023-24 season and that process begins this month with the NBA Summer League, which features some familiar faces.

Designed for players early in their careers or attempting to make leap from other professional leagues to the NBA, rosters announced for this year’s Summer League include eight players with ties to West Virginia.

Erik Stevenson – San Antonio Spurs

Stevenson played his final season of college basketball at West Virginia, averaging 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He will play for the San Antonio Spurs alongside first overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

Taz Sherman – Denver Nuggets

Sherman spent three seasons as a Mountaineer from 2019-2022, leading WVU in scoring during his final season with 17.7 points per game. He played in Hungary for Budapest Honved last season and joins the NBA champion Denver Nuggets for the summer.

David Shriver – New York Knicks

Philippi native Shriver completed his college career at VCU in March after spending time at Alderson-Broaddus and Hartford. He shot better than 40% from three-point range for the Rams and was a Class AA First Team All-State selection at Philip Barbour in 2018.

QJ Peterson – New York Knicks

Peterson joins Shriver with the Knicks after spending last season with the Nanjing Tongxi Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association. He won a WVSSAC Class AAA state championship at Hedgesville in 2012 and averaged over 19 points per game during his college career at VMI.

Jake Stephens – Sacramento Kings

Another Eastern Panhandle native, Musselman grad Jake Stephens began his career at VMI before transferring to Chattanooga last season. The 7-0 center scored 22 points per game and averaged 9.8 rebounds for the Mocs.

Taevion Kinsey – Utah Jazz

Marshall’s all-time leading scorer, Kinsey spent five seasons with the Thundering Herd and was named the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, he will play with the Utah Jazz this summer.

Oscar Tshiebwe – Indiana Pacers

Spending two years at West Virginia, Tshiebwe was a 2020 Second Team All-Big 12 selection before transferring to Kentucky during his sophomore season. Tshiebwe went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers and the team’s G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Will Yoakum – Chicago Bulls

Yoakum began his college career at West Liberty and was a two-time All-Mountain East Conference selection with the Hilltoppers. he transferred to Nova Southeastern University for his final college season and helped win an NCAA Division II national championship under Clarksburg native Jim Crutchfield.