WARNER ROBINS, GA (WBOY) — The team representing West Virginia in the Little League Softball Southeast Regional will be coming back home after being eliminated in a losers bracket match by the team from Georgia.

Following an 11-1 victory by run rule on Tuesday against South Carolina, the West Virginia team from Logan was running hot. The team needed the momentum as they faced off on Wednesday against a Georgia squad that had just been blown out 10-2 by North Carolina, according to littleleague.org.

Unfortunately, the momentum wasn’t enough as West Virginia was sent packing by a home crowd-supported Georgia team in an 0-6 shutout loss, losing out on their chance at a regional title and representation in the Little League World Series.

The Little League Baseball Southeast Regional will begin next week and the team representing West Virginia will hail from Bridgeport, according to littleleague.org. The team will square off against the team representing Georgia on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.