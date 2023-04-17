CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As of Monday morning, the 127th Boston Marathon is underway, with 36 West Virginians entered in the 26.2-mile race.

Qualifying for the Boston Marathon in itself is a feat; runners must make the qualifying time for their age group almost a year in advance, and even that does not guarantee a spot among the nearly 30,000 runners.

In 2023, 29 West Virginians ranging from age 25 to 64 began the race Monday morning. Here is a list based on the 2023 registrations. Those in italics were registered but did not start the race, according to Boston Marathon’s results.

BibWave/CorralNameAgeCityStateCountry
220233/7Alzaharna, Mansour62Elk GardenWVUSA
12461/2Arnold, Logan25MorgantownWVUSA
16521/2Bowman, Timothy42BeckleyWVUSA
137992/6Boyd, Jason51South CharlestonWVUSA
58731/6Bromilow, Jonny46MartinsburgWVUSA
40071/5Cianfrocca, Rocky43FairmontWVUSA
185823/3Cioffi, Christiana40MartinsburgWVUSA
24401/3Cleary, Heather39MorgantownWVUSA
25271/3Cross, Adam40CharlestonWVUSA
270704/4Cunningham, Jimmy53HurricaneWVUSA
241644/1Davis, John72WellsburgWVUSA
76261/8Deer, Timothy58CharlestonWVUSA
130272/6Everley, Richard52ClarksburgWVUSA
19001/2Flanagan, Sean36MorgantownWVUSA
76751/8Fletcher, Sarah51ElkviewWVUSA
225213/7Fletcher, Terry63Saint AlbansWVUSA
87012/1Fluharty, Matthew41ParkersburgWVUSA
6861/1Frash, Joshua31MorgantownWVUSA
140712/7Hartling, Mark54Cross LanesWVUSA
157802/8Kirby, Joanne49CharlestonWVUSA
85302/1Kupec, Justin47MorgantownWVUSA
21581/3Lagergren, Jonas39Fraziers BottomWVUSA
47891/5Lowe, Adam40MartinsburgWVUSA
81192/1Martin, Luke45CharlestonWVUSA
216693/6Matyskiela, Eric62WheelingWVUSA
169283/1Maze, Brianna31MorgantownWVUSA
149842/7Miguel, Pedro53Berkeley SpringsWVUSA
170663/2Moore, Dwight60West UnionWVUSA
223823/7Morgenstern, Robert64CharlestonWVUSA
24801/3Moskal, Aubrey33MorgantownWVUSA
101792/3Moyer, Kelley40PennsboroWVUSA
91832/2Munnis, James58ShepherdstownWVUSA
13631/2Orders, Nathaniel45CharlestonWVUSA
25701/3Reider, Brian37BridgeportWVUSA
188323/3Roberts, Laura40MorgantownWVUSA
47511/5Simonton, Ryan40MorgantownWVUSA
12091/2Troischt, Taylor51MorgantownWVUSA

The wave/corral numbers show when each runner began the race. Because there are so many runners, the Boston Marathon begins in four waves, with nine corrals in each wave—meaning that runners started at different times. The full breakdown can be viewed here.

To see when the West Virginians finish the race, you can keep up with the live results at this link. As of publication, the men’s winner had finished with a time of 2:05:54 seconds and the women’s winner finished with a time of 2:22:59. Joshua Frash, 31, of Morgantown, was the first West Virginian to cross the finish line in a time of 2:37:53.