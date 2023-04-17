The elite men break from the starting line during the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As of Monday morning, the 127th Boston Marathon is underway, with 36 West Virginians entered in the 26.2-mile race.

Qualifying for the Boston Marathon in itself is a feat; runners must make the qualifying time for their age group almost a year in advance, and even that does not guarantee a spot among the nearly 30,000 runners.

In 2023, 29 West Virginians ranging from age 25 to 64 began the race Monday morning. Here is a list based on the 2023 registrations. Those in italics were registered but did not start the race, according to Boston Marathon’s results.

Bib Wave/Corral Name Age City State Country 22023 3/7 Alzaharna, Mansour 62 Elk Garden WV USA 1246 1/2 Arnold, Logan 25 Morgantown WV USA 1652 1/2 Bowman, Timothy 42 Beckley WV USA 13799 2/6 Boyd, Jason 51 South Charleston WV USA 5873 1/6 Bromilow, Jonny 46 Martinsburg WV USA 4007 1/5 Cianfrocca, Rocky 43 Fairmont WV USA 18582 3/3 Cioffi, Christiana 40 Martinsburg WV USA 2440 1/3 Cleary, Heather 39 Morgantown WV USA 2527 1/3 Cross, Adam 40 Charleston WV USA 27070 4/4 Cunningham, Jimmy 53 Hurricane WV USA 24164 4/1 Davis, John 72 Wellsburg WV USA 7626 1/8 Deer, Timothy 58 Charleston WV USA 13027 2/6 Everley, Richard 52 Clarksburg WV USA 1900 1/2 Flanagan, Sean 36 Morgantown WV USA 7675 1/8 Fletcher, Sarah 51 Elkview WV USA 22521 3/7 Fletcher, Terry 63 Saint Albans WV USA 8701 2/1 Fluharty, Matthew 41 Parkersburg WV USA 686 1/1 Frash, Joshua 31 Morgantown WV USA 14071 2/7 Hartling, Mark 54 Cross Lanes WV USA 15780 2/8 Kirby, Joanne 49 Charleston WV USA 8530 2/1 Kupec, Justin 47 Morgantown WV USA 2158 1/3 Lagergren, Jonas 39 Fraziers Bottom WV USA 4789 1/5 Lowe, Adam 40 Martinsburg WV USA 8119 2/1 Martin, Luke 45 Charleston WV USA 21669 3/6 Matyskiela, Eric 62 Wheeling WV USA 16928 3/1 Maze, Brianna 31 Morgantown WV USA 14984 2/7 Miguel, Pedro 53 Berkeley Springs WV USA 17066 3/2 Moore, Dwight 60 West Union WV USA 22382 3/7 Morgenstern, Robert 64 Charleston WV USA 2480 1/3 Moskal, Aubrey 33 Morgantown WV USA 10179 2/3 Moyer, Kelley 40 Pennsboro WV USA 9183 2/2 Munnis, James 58 Shepherdstown WV USA 1363 1/2 Orders, Nathaniel 45 Charleston WV USA 2570 1/3 Reider, Brian 37 Bridgeport WV USA 18832 3/3 Roberts, Laura 40 Morgantown WV USA 4751 1/5 Simonton, Ryan 40 Morgantown WV USA 1209 1/2 Troischt, Taylor 51 Morgantown WV USA

The wave/corral numbers show when each runner began the race. Because there are so many runners, the Boston Marathon begins in four waves, with nine corrals in each wave—meaning that runners started at different times. The full breakdown can be viewed here.

To see when the West Virginians finish the race, you can keep up with the live results at this link. As of publication, the men’s winner had finished with a time of 2:05:54 seconds and the women’s winner finished with a time of 2:22:59. Joshua Frash, 31, of Morgantown, was the first West Virginian to cross the finish line in a time of 2:37:53.