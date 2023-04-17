CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As of Monday morning, the 127th Boston Marathon is underway, with 36 West Virginians entered in the 26.2-mile race.
Qualifying for the Boston Marathon in itself is a feat; runners must make the qualifying time for their age group almost a year in advance, and even that does not guarantee a spot among the nearly 30,000 runners.
In 2023, 29 West Virginians ranging from age 25 to 64 began the race Monday morning. Here is a list based on the 2023 registrations. Those in italics were registered but did not start the race, according to Boston Marathon’s results.
|Bib
|Wave/Corral
|Name
|Age
|City
|State
|Country
|22023
|3/7
|Alzaharna, Mansour
|62
|Elk Garden
|WV
|USA
|1246
|1/2
|Arnold, Logan
|25
|Morgantown
|WV
|USA
|1652
|1/2
|Bowman, Timothy
|42
|Beckley
|WV
|USA
|13799
|2/6
|Boyd, Jason
|51
|South Charleston
|WV
|USA
|5873
|1/6
|Bromilow, Jonny
|46
|Martinsburg
|WV
|USA
|4007
|1/5
|Cianfrocca, Rocky
|43
|Fairmont
|WV
|USA
|18582
|3/3
|Cioffi, Christiana
|40
|Martinsburg
|WV
|USA
|2440
|1/3
|Cleary, Heather
|39
|Morgantown
|WV
|USA
|2527
|1/3
|Cross, Adam
|40
|Charleston
|WV
|USA
|27070
|4/4
|Cunningham, Jimmy
|53
|Hurricane
|WV
|USA
|24164
|4/1
|Davis, John
|72
|Wellsburg
|WV
|USA
|7626
|1/8
|Deer, Timothy
|58
|Charleston
|WV
|USA
|13027
|2/6
|Everley, Richard
|52
|Clarksburg
|WV
|USA
|1900
|1/2
|Flanagan, Sean
|36
|Morgantown
|WV
|USA
|7675
|1/8
|Fletcher, Sarah
|51
|Elkview
|WV
|USA
|22521
|3/7
|Fletcher, Terry
|63
|Saint Albans
|WV
|USA
|8701
|2/1
|Fluharty, Matthew
|41
|Parkersburg
|WV
|USA
|686
|1/1
|Frash, Joshua
|31
|Morgantown
|WV
|USA
|14071
|2/7
|Hartling, Mark
|54
|Cross Lanes
|WV
|USA
|15780
|2/8
|Kirby, Joanne
|49
|Charleston
|WV
|USA
|8530
|2/1
|Kupec, Justin
|47
|Morgantown
|WV
|USA
|2158
|1/3
|Lagergren, Jonas
|39
|Fraziers Bottom
|WV
|USA
|4789
|1/5
|Lowe, Adam
|40
|Martinsburg
|WV
|USA
|8119
|2/1
|Martin, Luke
|45
|Charleston
|WV
|USA
|21669
|3/6
|Matyskiela, Eric
|62
|Wheeling
|WV
|USA
|16928
|3/1
|Maze, Brianna
|31
|Morgantown
|WV
|USA
|14984
|2/7
|Miguel, Pedro
|53
|Berkeley Springs
|WV
|USA
|17066
|3/2
|Moore, Dwight
|60
|West Union
|WV
|USA
|22382
|3/7
|Morgenstern, Robert
|64
|Charleston
|WV
|USA
|2480
|1/3
|Moskal, Aubrey
|33
|Morgantown
|WV
|USA
|10179
|2/3
|Moyer, Kelley
|40
|Pennsboro
|WV
|USA
|9183
|2/2
|Munnis, James
|58
|Shepherdstown
|WV
|USA
|1363
|1/2
|Orders, Nathaniel
|45
|Charleston
|WV
|USA
|2570
|1/3
|Reider, Brian
|37
|Bridgeport
|WV
|USA
|18832
|3/3
|Roberts, Laura
|40
|Morgantown
|WV
|USA
|4751
|1/5
|Simonton, Ryan
|40
|Morgantown
|WV
|USA
|1209
|1/2
|Troischt, Taylor
|51
|Morgantown
|WV
|USA
The wave/corral numbers show when each runner began the race. Because there are so many runners, the Boston Marathon begins in four waves, with nine corrals in each wave—meaning that runners started at different times. The full breakdown can be viewed here.
To see when the West Virginians finish the race, you can keep up with the live results at this link. As of publication, the men’s winner had finished with a time of 2:05:54 seconds and the women’s winner finished with a time of 2:22:59. Joshua Frash, 31, of Morgantown, was the first West Virginian to cross the finish line in a time of 2:37:53.