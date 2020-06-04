West Virginians on the Gridiron: 120 Years of Making History — The 80s and 90s

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We continue today our look-back through the history books of the top West Virginia-born college and professional football players and coaches, “West Virginians on the Gridiron”, in the 1980s, with more Mountain State natives making a name for themselves.

DENNIS HARRAH

Dennis Harrah was the 11th overall pick in the 1975 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Harrah was a six-time Pro Bowler in his career, and a first team All-Pro selection in 1986.

He was also joined by fellow West Virginian Charlie Cowan as part of the Rams’ 40th Anniversary Team in 1985 — both part of the first-team offense group on the offensive line.

CURT WARNER

Wyoming County’s Curt Warner is one of the most accomplished athletes to come from West Virginia.

The two-time All-American running back at Penn State held an astonishing 42 school records when his college days were over. He’s still third all-time in career rushing yards for the Nittany Lions, and has the fifth most rushing yards in a single game in school history.

Warner was selected with the No. 3 overall pick of the 1983 NFL Draft, behind a pair of Hall of Famers in John Elway and Eric Dickerson.

He made the pick look good early on, leading the AFC in rushing yards his rookie year with the Seahawks, and led Seattle to their first-ever playoff appearance.

Warner was a three-time Pro Bowler, and a three-time second-team All-Pro player, and twice was named AFC Offensive Player of the Year.

Warner was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

FULTON WALKER

Martinsburg’s Fulton Walker didn’t have a long pro football career, but he did make history.

The former Miami Dolphin became the first player in NFL history to take a kickoff back for a touchdown in a Super Bowl, doing so in the second quarter of Super Bowl XVII (17) against the Washington Redskins.

MICHAEL BARBER

Winfield-native Michael Barber didn’t travel too far from home to play college ball at Marshall.

He left as the Herd’s all-time record holder in receiving yards for one season, and for a career.

Not only that, but in 1987 he led the NCAA in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

A two-time first team D-1, AA All-American, Barber was voted as the 1988 D-1, AA National Player of the Year by the coaches.

Just six years later, he was voted into the Marshall athletics Hall of Fame, and in 2005 was inducted into College Football’s Hall of Fame.

CHRIS GEORGE

Another standout wide receiver of this time period was Clarksburg-native Chris George of Glenville State.

George thrived in Rich Rodriguez’s high-powered offense, and left college football as the sport’s all-time leader in receptions with 430.

He set the single-season record in 1993 with 144 catches for more than 2,200 yards.

“Look, I’m really proud of the receptions record, of breaking Jerry Rice’s record, but that was something that I never thought was attainable, and got tapped on the shoulder my junior year. And it was like, ‘hey do you realize you have a shot to break this national record of Jerry Rice’s?’ So I would have to say, just talking records, which I don’t typically like to do that would be one that I’m proud of,” George said.

George ended his career with 6,177 receiving yards, and was a Harlon Hill Award finalist.

“Chris is a generational player. I say it every year when the ballots come out, the fact that he’s not in the College Football Hall of Fame, I’m not sure why there is a College Football Hall of Fame is Chris George isn’t in it. Nobody in the history of the game has dominated their level of play in the nature of which Chris George did,” said former Glenville state quarterback Jed Drenning.

RANDY MOSS

The third great West Virginia bred wide receiver from this era — “Rand University’s” own, Randy Moss.

Moss was a highly heralded high school prospect, and after a few stops in between, splashed on to the national stage at Marshall.

Moss was a big part of the Thundering Herd’s 1996 D-1, AA championship team.

A year later he was a Heisman Trophy finalist, and the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner as the top wideout in college football.

He set numerous NCAA records in Huntington, and scored at least one touchdown in every game he played in a Marshall uniform.

Of course Moss also had a decorated NFL career that has earned him a permanent spot in Canton.

….

But we’ll get to that, and the other West Virginia-born football greats of the 21st century next time on “West Virginians on the Gridiron”.