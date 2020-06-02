West Virginians on the Gridiron: 120 Years of Making History — The Modern Era, Part Two

CLAKSBURG, W.Va. – For our final episode of “West Virginians on the Gridiron” we cover four men who all have one thing in common: they all wore the Old Gold and Blue.

QUINCY WILSON

Weirton-native Quincy Wilson had a solid senior season for the Mountaineers, racking up more than 1,200 rushing yards and 12 TDs.

But he’s best known for one play: “The Run”.

“In many ways, that play kind of personified what that team had in it.It was a long distance, long yardage, situation. And he fought through guys he had no business fighting through because he brought it the way they didn’t expect him to bring it. That would be said of that football team in general,” WVU Football Radio Sideline Reporter Jed Drenning said.

RICK TRICKETT

Preston County’s own, Rick Trickett, was the offensive line coach for WVU that season, and many other seasons under fellow West Virginian Rich Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is actually one of five head coaches with West Virginia ties that Trickett has coached under: the others being Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban, and both Bobby and Terry Bowden.

“I know how important football is to the state of West Virginia, and to the people in West Virginia. It’s always been important to me since I was eight years old. It’s kind of like being in the Marine Corps. You see another Marine you kind of know what he’s been through, so you don’t even have to say anything to each other. You just kind of know. I think that’s kind of the way it is with this little fraternity here in West Virginia. We just kind of look at each other, we know where we grew up, we know how we grew up,” Trickett said.

Trickett is regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football, and was in charge of Fishers’ OLine at Florida State where they won a BCS championship together.

Trickett is currently serving as the offensive line coach at Glenville State, and has produced more than 40 professional linemen throughout his coaching career.

“I wasn’t coaching offensive linemen two days, and I knew. I said this is my niche right here. You’ve got tough guys, you’ve got smart guys, you’ve got guys that work hard. Everything that I was taught in the Marine Corps. I was really, really lucky to come through that fraternity of guys like the Belichicks, the Sabans, the Bobby Bowdens. I was very fortunate in my career to be able to work with people like that,” Trickett said.

Decorated offensive line coach Rick Trickett tells the story about some of his early days of playing football. (Video by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

RICH RODRIGUEZ

Replacing a legendary head coach is never an easy task, but North Marion High’s Rich Rodriguez did just that when he took over the head coaching position at WVU in 2001, replacing Don Nehlen.

Prior to that, Rodriguez was implementing an offense that would bring success for years to come.

He became the NAIA Division 2 Coach of the Year in 1993 when he led his Glenville State Pioneers to the national title game.

“He was bent on innovation. He wanted to innovate. And he wanted to do things differently and give us advantages that we otherwise wouldn’t have. You could see Rich was going places. Whatever the it-factor is, he had it back then. There wasn’t really a situation he didn’t have an answer for. That only came through out-working everybody. Yeah he was creative, yeah he was innovative. But he put the time in and he burned the midnight oil. So we always had an answer; we never felt like we weren’t going to be ready,” Drenning said.

“Rich was so innovative at a young age. I think you could tell, and I’ve mentioned this before, we knew that we were part of something bigger. I know it was a Division 2 school, it was a small environment. But it didn’t feel like that,” said his standout wide receiver at Glenville State, Chris George.

Rodriguez was offensive coordinator for Tulane in 1998 for the Green Waves’ only 12-win season in program history.

Once he took over in Morgantown, he helped the Mountaineers have their best seasons since the late 80s, including the most-recent 11-win season in 2007 – the last in a string of three-straight 11-win seasons, which had never been done before in program history.

BILL STEWART

Mountaineer fans won’t soon forget what coach was responsible for the 11th win of that memorable 2007 season.

Grafton-native Bill Stewart was in charge for the January 3, 2008 Fiesta Bowl win over heavy favorite, Oklahoma.

Prior to the game, he gave arguably the most famous pre-game speech in WVU football history.

“He found the most perfect words at the most imperfect time, and kind of made it the perfect time. I think the country at large just expected them to step on us like a bug and turn their foot. And Stew and the staff weren’t going to let that happen,” Drenning said.

Stewart led the Mountaineers to nine-win seasons in each of his three full seasons as head coach.

He passed away in 2012 at the age of 59.

A group of WVU fans have actually started a petition online in hopes of getting Stewart’s “Leave No Doubt Tonight” speech on a plaque as part of the mantrip.

That’ll do it for our “West Virginians on the Gridiron” series, and our look back through the football history books.

If you missed any of our previous segments, you can find them on our website.