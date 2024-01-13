GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) — West Virginia is best known for its mountainous scenery, Appalachian culture, and those country roads that will always take you home. However, the Mountain State is known for even more when it comes to the football gridiron.

With the most recent retirement of coaching legend Nick Saban, Nexstar’s WVNS decided to take a deeper look into the history of college football and how West Virginia has been involved since the beginning. From a Michigan football founding father to possibly the greatest college football coach of all time, here is a list of people and events that left a lasting imprint on the world of college football.

Fielding Yost was born in the Fairview area of West Virginia in April of 1871. Yost enrolled at West Virginia University where played tackle for the Mountaineer football team in 1896 after a stint at Ohio Northern University. Ironically enough, Yost is sometimes seen as one of the first “transfer portal” players in history, even though the portal did not exist at the time.

According to Fox Sports and UCLA Coach Chip Kelly, Yost transferred from WVU to Lafayette College in the middle of the 1896 season.

After his playing career, Yost would go on to become the head coach of the Michigan Wolverine football program in 1901. According to the University of Michigan Bentley Historical Library, Yost would lead his hurry up-style “Point-A-Minute” Wolverine teams to 56 straight wins from 1901 to 1905. His Michigan teams took home six national championships and ten conference championships.

As well as coaching the Michigan football program for 25 years, Yost would take a leadership role as the University of Michigan Athletic Director, a position he held from 1921 to 1941. He died in 1946 and was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 1951.

Marshall Thundering Herd Plane Crash

(Jack Burnett/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

One rainy night in 1970 is remembered year after year by many West Virginians. On Nov. 14, 1970, the Marshall Thundering Herd football program and boosters were returning home after a tough 17-14 loss to the East Carolina Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina.

Around 7:30 p.m., as Southern Airways Flight 932 began to approach the Tri-State Airport in Huntington, the plane reportedly crashed into the hillside west of what was then runway 11, now runway 12. There were no survivors.

The plane was carrying 37 Thundering Herd football players, eight football staff members, 25 athletics boosters, two pilots, two flight attendants and the charter coordinator. With this flight being the only one of the 1970 season, many Marshall boosters and higher-ups attended. This resulted in 70 kids losing at least one parent, with 18 being left orphaned.

On Nov. 12, 1972, the Memorial Fountain was dedicated in memory of the lives lost in the 1970 crash. Every year, on the crash’s anniversary, the fountain is turned off during a ceremony and is not turned back on until the following spring.

The 1970 Marshall Thundering Herd plane crash remains the deadliest tragedy to affect a single sports program in United States history. Hollywood movie, “We Are Marshall,” which chronicled the fallout and reformation of the Marshall football program after the plane crash, was released in 2006.

Lou Holtz

PALO ALTO, CA (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Lou Holtz was born in the Follansbee area of West Virginia in 1937. While he had a brief stint coaching in the National Football League, Holtz is best known for his time as head coach of the University of Notre Dame football program from 1986 to 1996.

As leader of the Fighting Irish, Holtz took the team to a National Championship appearance in 1988 where he defeated his home state team West Virginia University, by a score of 34-21.

Holtz finished his career at the University of South Carolina before naming Steve Spurrier to take over the Gamecock program. Holtz officially retired from coaching in 2004 and became an ESPN college football analyst. In 2008, Notre Dame commemorated Holtz with a statue.

CREDIT: Al Tielemans (Photo by Al Tielemans /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X53411 TK3 R4 F15)

Born in Rand, West Virginia in 1977, Randy Moss took the college world by storm during his time at Marshall University. Moss attended DuPont High School, which later became Riverside High School.

Immediately following high school, Moss lost a football scholarship to Notre Dame due to a fight in high school and then lost another scholarship to Florida State due to a probation violation. This brought him to Huntington and the Marshall Thundering Herd.

In his two seasons with Marshall University, Randy Moss caught 174 passes while piling up 3,529 yards and 54 touchdowns. In the 1996 FCS National Championship game, Moss scored four touchdowns and led the Thundering Herd to a 49-29 victory.

In the race for the 1997 Heisman Trophy, Moss finished in fourth place behind Ryan Leaf, Peyton Manning, and winner Charles Woodson. All four were first-round picks in the 1998 NFL draft, where Moss was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

Moss set countless receiving records during his career on several teams including the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

According to Pro Football Reference, Randy Moss was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018 after he caught 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. He was recently announced to the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Often argued as the greatest coach in college football history, Nick Saban was born in the Fairmont area on Halloween in 1951. Saban, best known for his time spent winning national championships at Louisiana State University (LSU) and the University of Alabama, began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater Kent State University.

Throughout his early coaching career, Saban made assistant coaching stops in both college football and the NFL. One of these early stops included a quick trip to Morgantown as the Defensive Backs Coach for the Frank Cignetti Sr.-led WVU Mountaineers in 1978 and 1979.

Saban led the LSU Tigers to a national championship win in 2003 before taking a quick trip to the NFL where he coached the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006.

The 2007 football season is when it all changed for Saban when he over the Alabama Crimson Tide football program. Saban would go on to achieve a record of 112 wins with 13 losses while leading the Tide to six national championship wins.

Saban recently announced his retirement from coaching after a brief meeting with his team on Jan. 10, 2024.

Jimbo Fisher

(AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)

During the year of 1956, another college football coaching great was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia. John James Fisher, otherwise known as ‘Jimbo,’ played college football at Salem University before entering the coaching ranks.

Beginning his career as a student assistant at Samford University, Jimbo won his first national championship as the Offensive Coordinator at LSU under fellow West Virginian Nick Saban.

Fisher then moved on from LSU to become the Offensive Coordinator at Florida State University (FSU) under former WVU head coach Bobby Bowden. He later took over the FSU football program and led them to a win in the 2013 BCS National Championship game before eventually moving on to coach Texas A&M.

According to ESPN, Texas A&M University parted ways with Jimbo Fisher as their head coach in 2023. However, Fisher received a record-breaking contract buyout of more than $75 million.