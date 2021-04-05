Westin Heldreth sinks six 3-pointers in first half to lead Lincoln over Preston

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – It felt as if Westin Heldreth could not miss Monday night.

Heldreth made three 3-pointers in the first half against the visiting Preston Knights, and then sank three more shots from beyond the arc in the first two minutes of the second quarter.

Heldreth made six 3-pointers in the first ten minutes of the game.

Heldreth did all of his scoring in the first half, finishing with 18 points in an easy 75-42 win for Lincoln.

The victory brings the Cougars back to .500 (6-6) on the season.

Heldreth was one of three Lincoln players to finish in double-figures, scoring-wise, as he was joined by Payton Hawkins (14 pts) and Zach Snyder (11) points in that regard.

Every player that played in a Cougars uniform scored Monday night.

Preston was led in scoring by Mason Sargent’s 14 points.