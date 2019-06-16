Weston Post 4 wins with heavy hearts

WESTON, W.Va. – The Weston Post 4 legion baseball team played with heavy hearts on Saturday.

Prior to the team’s second game of the day, as part of the Hillbilly Hardball Classic, Weston and Shinnston Post 31 lined the foul lines along the first and third base lines for a moment of silence.

Weston left fielder Leo White lost his grandfather earlier this week. The two teams paused before first pitch in remembrance of him.

Once the game began, it was a rough start for Post 4, allowing two runs in the top of the first.

But Weston quickly turned things around, using a big second inning to boost them to a 15-4 win.

White, drove in two runs in the second to keep the rally going, and helping force Shinnston to make a pitching change before an out was recorded in the inning.

The Hillbilly Hardball Classic finishes up Sunday.