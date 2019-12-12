Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

West’s career-high 42 points leads Notre Dame past Preston in season opener

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a fast start, No. 4 Notre Dame trailed Preston early in the second quarter.

Star sophomore guard Jaidyn West changed that, and the Irish never trailed again.

In fact, West scored 18 of Notre Dame’s 20 points in the second quarter to built the Irish’s lead to 12 at the break.

West tallied 27 points in the first half, matching the Preston team point total through the first two quarters of play.

He kept up the scoring, with 12 more in the third, and three more in limited action in the fourth quarter to finish with a career-high 42 points in Notre Dame’s season-opening 80-55 win over Preston.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories